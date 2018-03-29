Royals' Blaine Boyer: Snags Opening Day roster spot
Boyer earned an Opening Day roster spot for the Royals, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
Boyer will likely work out of a middle-relief role during this upcoming season, similar to his job with Boston in 2017. Throughout the course of last year, he logged a 4.35 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with a 33:14 K:BB over 41.1 innings.
More News
-
Royals' Blaine Boyer: Inks minor-league deal with Royals•
-
Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Reinstated from DL•
-
Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Set to return Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Kicks off rehab assignment Monday•
-
Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Heads back to DL•
-
Red Sox's Blaine Boyer: Activated from disabled list Wednesday•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...