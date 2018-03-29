Boyer earned an Opening Day roster spot for the Royals, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Boyer will likely work out of a middle-relief role during this upcoming season, similar to his job with Boston in 2017. Throughout the course of last year, he logged a 4.35 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with a 33:14 K:BB over 41.1 innings.

