Boyer (back) will start a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Boyer has been on the shelf with a lower-back strain since May 30, but it's good to see that he's making progress towards a return. He'll be eligible to return at the end of July, although it remains unknown if he'll require more time before coming off the 60-day disabled list.

