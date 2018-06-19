Perkins was dealt to the Royals on Monday, along with Kelvin Gutierrez and Yohanse Morel in exchange for Kelvin Herrera, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Perkins will head to Kansas City, where he'll likely be assigned to High-A Wilmington. Through 65 games at High-A Potomac this season, he hit .234 with one homer and 21 RBI.