Witt went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 5-2 extra-inning win over the Guardians.

Witt has struggled a bit to begin October, going 2-for-13 with two walks and two steals in three games this month. The late surge on the basepaths was ultimately enough to earn him a 30-steal season as a rookie. He's also maintained a .254/.295/.431 slash line with 20 home runs, 80 RBI, 82 runs scored, 31 doubles and six triples through 148 contests.