Witt went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Tigers.

Witt's quest for 50 steals this season has him at 49 so far, but he's been caught three times over his last eight games while going hitless in four contests in that span. The shortstop has also struck out seven times in that span after a stretch with just one strikeout in 11 games. In addition to the high-end speed on the basepaths, he's recorded a .273/.315/.487 slash line with 29 home runs, 93 RBI and 94 runs scored over 155 games in his second campaign.