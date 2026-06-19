Royals' Bobby Witt: Diagnosed with Grade 1 MCL strain

Witt has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 MCL strain in his right knee following an MRI, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Witt had to exit Thursday's game versus the Cardinals when his knee twisted awkwardly on a sliding stop at shortstop, and he is not in the lineup Friday. Royals manager Matt Quatraro referred to the diagnosis as a "best-case scenario," adding that the club will see how Witt is feeling Sunday following the team off day Saturday before determining next steps. That suggests Witt has a chance to avoid the 10-day injured list.