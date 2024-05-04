Witt went 1-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

Witt's RBI single put the Royals up 3-1 in the seventh inning. He then stole second and scored on a Salvador Perez three-run home run. Witt is one of seven players to reach double-digit steals so far this season, though he's also been caught four times, most among those players. The shortstop is batting .357 during his seven-game hitting streak, and he's at a .318/.364/.538 slash line through 33 contests overall.