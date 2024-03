Witt went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a triple and three runs scored in Sunday's 11-0 win over the Twins.

Witt opened his day with a first-inning single, coming around to score on a Salvador Perez three-run homer. He tripled and scored in the second inning before launching a solo shot of his own off of Kody Funderburk in the third frame, finishing a double short of the cycle on the day. Witt has now gone 6-for-11 with five extra-base hits over the first three games of the 2024 campaign.