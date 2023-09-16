Witt went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two stolen bases in Friday's 4-2 win over the Astros.

His fifth-inning homer off Cristian Javier proved to be the winning run, while Witt stole two bags for the second straight game and the third time in the last five contests. The 23-year-old is having a big finish to his second MLB campaign, slashing .306/.357/.490 through 12 September games, and he's set new career highs across the board with 29 homers, 46 steals, 84 runs and 89 RBI this season.