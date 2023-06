Witt went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and steal in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Tigers.

Witt hit a home run and stole a base in the same game for the third time this year. It was the 23-year-old's sixth multi-hit outing of June, and he's slashing .323/.373/.452 during that 16-game stretch. His overall slash line (.248/.289/.434) could still use some work, but Witt has 12 home runs and 22 stolen bases through 71 games (308 plate appearances), giving him one of the highest fantasy ceilings in MLB.