Witt went 2-for-5 with a solo homer, a double and three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

Witt doubled home two runs in the third and then capped off his day with a solo blast in the ninth to cut the Brewers' lead to 9-6. It was his third home run of the month and he's now posted back-to-back games with multiple hits. Witt remains the Royals' leadoff hitter despite slashing just .233/.271/.442 with seven homers, 18 RBI, 26 runs and a (:39 BB:K over 181 plate appearances.