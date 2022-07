Witt (hand) isn't believed to be dealing with a significant injury after leaving Sunday's game against the Yankees, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Witt was hit on his right hand in the top of the ninth inning and immediately replaced by a pinch runner, but he said that he was fine following his departure. The Royals didn't send him for X-rays, so he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's game against the White Sox.