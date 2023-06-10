Witt went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Orioles.

Witt has swiped five bags over his last nine games, a span in which he's hit .250 (9-for-36) with a home run and two RBI. The theft was his 20th of the year, ranking him fourth in the majors. He's still having some trouble hitting consistently, as he's batting .234 on the year. Witt's added 10 home runs, 27 RBI, 37 runs scored, eight doubles and four triples. He's at virtually no risk of losing his place in the lineup, and the counting stats make up for mediocre ratios.