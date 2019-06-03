Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.: Drafted second overall by Royals

The Royals have selected Witt with the second overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

The consensus top high schooler in this year's class, Witt has a chance to be a true five-tool shortstop, although his hit tool is the one that draws the most skepticism. He has bloodlines (the son of 16-year big leaguer Bobby Witt) and off-the-charts pedigree -- he has been viewed as one of the top players in this class for years. Witt has plus power and plus speed that should age well, given his well-proportioned 6-foot-1, 180-pound frame. The chance to have an annual 20/20 shortstop is the top selling point for dynasty leagues. Evaluating the hit tool of a prep hitter is extremely difficult, given the low level of competition, but in his case it may have been an instance of a player trying to do too much on the showcase circuit last summer, which would be fixable with pro instruction. Witt may be the best defensive shortstop in this year's class, so there is no concern about him moving off the six. Other than the questions about his ability to hit for average, the lone knock on Witt is that he is old for his class (turns 19 on June 14). Given his power and speed, he should be startable in mixed leagues whether he hits .230 or .275, and if he reaches the high end of that range he could be a top-five fantasy shortstop.