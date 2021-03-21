Witt won't make Kansas City's Opening Day roster and was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The 20-year-old put himself in roster consideration with a strong start to spring training, but he cooled off recently and will begin the season in the minors. It's not much of a surprise, as Witt has only 164 professional at-bats under his belt after playing in 37 games at rookie ball in 2019. Kansas City's top prospect may end up at Double-A and could still end up making his major-league debut in 2021.