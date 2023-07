Witt went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Yankees.

Witt was also caught stealing once. The shortstop hadn't attempted a theft in his previous eight games, though he also hit .176 with no walks in that span, limiting his chances to run. He has three multi-hit efforts since the All-Star break and is now slashing .253/.292/.443 with 28 steals, 16 home runs, 51 RBI and 50 runs scored through 99 contests.