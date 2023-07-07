Witt went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Guardians.

Witt has collected three steals while batting .324 with a 2:11 BB:K over his last nine games. The shortstop was able to cross the plate in a productive first inning, but the Royals' offense couldn't scrape together any more runs after that. Witt is slashing .251/.294/.423 through 87 games this season, a nearly identical line to his 2022 numbers. He's added 13 home runs, 26 steals, 45 RBI, 47 runs scored, 13 doubles and four triples while consistently batting second most often in recent weeks.