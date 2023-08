Witt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Witt started the past 14 games and had a 1.079 OPS with four homers, five steals and 16 RBI during that span, and he'll receive a well-deserved day off Sunday. Maikel Garcia will shift to shortstop while Matt Duffy receives a start at the hot corner.