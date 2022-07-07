site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Bobby Witt: Remains out of lineup
Witt (hand) is not in the starting lineup Thursday versus the Astros, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Witt will be unavailable for a second straight contest after he was hit in the right hand by a pitch Tuesday. He remains day-to-day while Nicky Lopez takes over at shortstop again Thursday.
