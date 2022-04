Witt went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the White Sox.

Witt has now hit safely in six straight games, going 8-for-24 (.333) in that span. He's 3-for-4 in stolen base attempts this season. The 21-year-old's power has yet to surface at the major-league level, but he's getting back on track from a contact standpoint. He's slashing .206/.231/.302 with five RBI, six runs scored and four doubles in 16 contests.