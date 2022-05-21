Witt went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Twins.

Witt's lone RBI of the game came in the first inning. He had hit safely in seven of the previous eight games entering Friday. The 21-year-old is at a .221/.267/.400 slash line with four home runs, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored and six stolen bases through 150 plate appearances this season. Witt's seen more time at his natural shortstop position lately as part of the ripple effect of Michael Taylor (illness) being out, but he might have to compete with the hot-hitting Emmanuel Rivera at third base once Taylor's healthy again.