Witt went 0-for-1 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Athletics.

This was the first three-walk game of Witt's career, and the third time in five games he's gotten on base multiple times. The shortstop has hit .264 with an .844 OPS in June, lifting his season numbers to a .242 batting average and .759 OPS through 287 plate appearances. He's added 11 home runs, 11 stolen bases, 37 RBI, 40 runs scored, 16 doubles and five triples. Witt's walking at a 6.0 percent rate -- that's a bit lower than the 9.3 percent clip he posted across Double-A and Triple-A in 2021, but it's power over patience that makes the 22-year-old an increasingly reliable option in fantasy.