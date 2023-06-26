Witt went 1-for-4 with a steal and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

Witt singled to lead off the fourth and wound up stealing second before crossing home for the Royals' only run of the afternoon. The 23-year-old is now up to 23 steals on the year and is well on his way of surpassing the 30 steals he had in 150 games as a rookie last season. Witt has displayed some inconsistencies at the plate thus far, but has four hits over his last three games and is now slashing .247/.290/.426 with 12 homers, 38 RBI, 43 runs and a 19:67 BB:K over 334 plate appearances.