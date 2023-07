Witt went 2-for-5 with a double, a run, an RBI and two stolen bases in a loss to the Twins on Monday.

Witt has settled into the No. 2 spot in the order of late, as he's batted there in all but two of his 17 starts since June 16. The shortstop came into Monday with a modest two thefts during that span, but he boosted his season total to 25 with the pair of steals in the loss. Witt swiped 30 bags as a rookie last season and appears to be well on his way to surpassing that total as a sophomore.