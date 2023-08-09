Witt went 1-for-5 with two steals in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Red Sox.

Witt now has five steals in his last six games played, bringing his season total up to 34, good for second in the AL behind Esteury Ruiz (44). In 22 games since the All-Star break, Witt is slashing .312/.347/.602 with six home runs, five doubles, two triples, 21 RBI, 11 runs scored and seven steals across 98 plate appearances. The 23-year-old phenom has also reduced his second-half strikeout rate to 16.3%, down from 20.5% in the first half.