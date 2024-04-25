Witt went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, two stolen bases and one run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Witt's RBI single in the fifth inning produced the decisive run in the contest. He's gone 7-for-20 (.350) with three RBI and three steals over his last five games. He continues to hit well out of the No. 2 spot in the order, slashing .317/.367/.574 with four home runs, seven steals, 11 RBI, 21 runs scored, eight doubles and three triples over 109 plate appearances. Witt's success has been a driving force behind the Royals' impressive 15-10 start to the campaign.