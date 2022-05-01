Witt was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees while he tends to a right wrist contusion, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Witt was struck in the wrist by a pitch in Saturday's 3-0 loss, and though he wasn't forced to depart the game because of it, manager Mike Matheny acknowledged the rookie would be monitored over the next 24 hours. After re-examining Witt early Sunday, the team ultimately decided to hold him out for the series finale to give him additional time for the soreness on his bruised wrist subside. Emmanuel Rivera will enter the lineup as a replacement at third base for Witt, who will put his nine-game hitting streak on hold.