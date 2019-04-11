Boxberger blew a save after surrendering two runs on three hits while striking out one during the ninth inning Thursday against Seattle.

Boxberger had put together a pair of scoreless appearances heading into Thursday's series finale, but he managed to squander a two-run lead and the Royals would ultimately give up the winning run in the top of the 10th inning. The 30-year-old continues to have a rough go of it in 2019, accruing a 9.95 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 6.1 frames. Kansas City has struggled to find a reliever who can close out games to this point, with both Boxberger and Ian Kennedy blowing save opportunities this week.