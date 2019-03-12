Boxberger hasn't pitched since his first outing of spring training because he "tweaked" his leg, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Boxberger wasn't sharp in his first appearance of the spring, allowing three runs in just two-thirds of an inning Feb. 26. Manager Ned Yost revealed that his closer is nursing a leg injury, although the details surrounding the issue have yet to be disclosed.

