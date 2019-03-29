Royals' Brad Boxberger: Earns first save
Boxberger recorded a one-out save in a 5-3 victory against the White Sox on Opening Day.
The Royals open the season without a full-time closer. Wily Peralta began the ninth inning on the mound Thursday but in a non-save situation. Peralta gave up two runs and only recorded one out, and after two other relief pitchers also couldn't finish the game, Boxberger entered with the bases loaded and two outs. In three pitches, he forced Yolmer Sanchez to line out. It was certainly a nail biter, but with this result, Boxberger may be the Royals' new leader for more save opportunities.
More News
-
Royals' Brad Boxberger: Returns from leg injury•
-
Royals' Brad Boxberger: Rough start to spring•
-
Royals' Brad Boxberger: Role remains undetermined•
-
Royals' Brad Boxberger: Inks one-year pact with Kansas City•
-
Brad Boxberger: Hits open market•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Blows save, picks up win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...