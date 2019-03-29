Boxberger recorded a one-out save in a 5-3 victory against the White Sox on Opening Day.

The Royals open the season without a full-time closer. Wily Peralta began the ninth inning on the mound Thursday but in a non-save situation. Peralta gave up two runs and only recorded one out, and after two other relief pitchers also couldn't finish the game, Boxberger entered with the bases loaded and two outs. In three pitches, he forced Yolmer Sanchez to line out. It was certainly a nail biter, but with this result, Boxberger may be the Royals' new leader for more save opportunities.

