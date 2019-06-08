Boxberger (1-3) picked up the win Friday against the White Sox after allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout through one inning of work.

Called upon in the seventh to reliever starter Homer Bailey with one on and no outs, Boxberger surrendered Bailey's runner on a fielder's choice, then lost Kansas City's lead by giving up an RBI double to Yoan Moncada. Luckily, the Royals came back offensively in the eighth to provide Boxberger enough run support for the win. The 31-year-old has served primarily in middle relief for the Royals this season and owns a 5.25 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, and 25:16 K:BB through 25 appearances.