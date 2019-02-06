Boxberger agreed to a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Royals on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

The 30-year-old reliever will receive a nice raise after compiling a 4.39 ERA, a 71:32 K:BB and 32 saves in 53.1 innings last season with the Diamondbacks. Given that Wily Peralta is the only real competition for saves in Kansas City, Boxberger figures to be a contender to be the Royals' closer from the get-go, boosting his fantasy stock after a lackluster finish to 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories