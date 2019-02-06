Royals' Brad Boxberger: Inks one-year pact with Kansas City
Boxberger agreed to a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Royals on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
The 30-year-old reliever will receive a nice raise after compiling a 4.39 ERA, a 71:32 K:BB and 32 saves in 53.1 innings last season with the Diamondbacks. Given that Wily Peralta is the only real competition for saves in Kansas City, Boxberger figures to be a contender to be the Royals' closer from the get-go, boosting his fantasy stock after a lackluster finish to 2018.
More News
-
Brad Boxberger: Hits open market•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Blows save, picks up win•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: No longer primary closer•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Blows save, takes loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Collects 32nd save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Gets vote of confidence from skipper•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: First base
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
10-team AL-Only mock draft
Baseball's free-agent waiting game is making league-specific drafts an adventure
-
Best Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
A couple of surprising first-round picks set the tone for a revealing mock draft. Scott White...