Boxberger retired one of the four hitters he faced in his relief appearance Monday in the Royals' 6-2 loss to the Rangers. He gave up two hits and one walk and struck out a batter.

Per Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star, Boxberger was making his first appearance since Feb. 26 after a minor leg injury prompted the Royals to hold him out of action. The right-hander is seemingly healthy again, but his outing Monday didn't help his case for emerging from spring training as the Royals' closer. The Royals are unlikely to name a ninth-inning man until the conclusion of camp -- if at all -- but Wily Peralta may have the early edge on the gig.