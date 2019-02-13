Royals' Brad Boxberger: Role remains undetermined
Manager Ned Yost would not name Boxberger as the team's closer heading into camp, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports. "The roles will define themselves over time," Yost said.
Yost also hinted at moving away from a traditional ninth-inning role, instead using his most trusted pitchers in high-leverage situations regardless of the inning. Boxberger, who tallied 32 saves to go with a 4.39 ERA and 71:32 K:BB in 53.1 innings last season, will likely battle Wily Peralta for save opportunities, while Tim Hill represents a left-handed option for late in games.
