Boxberger allowed three runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning during Tuesday's loss to the White Sox.

Boxberger's first unofficial appearance as a Royal went less than stellar as his outing included a wild pitch, stolen base, and a two-run home run given up to Yonder Alonso. The veteran right-hander signed with the Royals this offseason and should be ticketed for a high-leverage role at the back up the bullpen.