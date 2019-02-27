Royals' Brad Boxberger: Rough start to spring
Boxberger allowed three runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning during Tuesday's loss to the White Sox.
Boxberger's first unofficial appearance as a Royal went less than stellar as his outing included a wild pitch, stolen base, and a two-run home run given up to Yonder Alonso. The veteran right-hander signed with the Royals this offseason and should be ticketed for a high-leverage role at the back up the bullpen.
