Boxberger (0-1) gave up a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in the 10th inning of Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Twins.

After Ian Kennedy blew the save in the ninth to send the game to extras, Boxberger had his own rough outing, leaving the back of the Royals' bullpen as big a mystery as ever. The right-hander has given up four runs in 2.1 innings to begin his stint in Kansas City, but Boxberger's 3:1 K:BB at least offers a little hope he will turn things around quickly.