Keller (illness) was activated ahead of his start Thursday against the Cubs, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

He has been unable to make his 2020 debut prior to this outing due to a positive COVID-19 test. It is unclear how stretched out Keller is, but for those in mixed leagues, it would be best to see how he looks in this first outing before deploying him. He will have another tough matchup on tap next week in Cincinnati.