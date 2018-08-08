Keller (4-5) allowed four runs on seven hits in a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday, striking out four and walking three in six innings.

Keller has had mixed results over his past several starts, going 2-2 with a 6.12 ERA over his last six starts. He still sports a good 3.57 ERA on the season to go along with a 1.38 WHIP and a .255 batting average against. His next start will come against the Blue Jays at home.