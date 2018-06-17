Royals' Brad Keller: Allows three runs in no-decision
Keller tossed six innings Sunday, yielding three runs on three walks and nine hits in a 7-4 loss to the Astros. He recorded just one strikeout.
Since moving to a starting role, the 6-foot-5 rookie has allowed seven earned runs in 18.2 innings with 11 punch outs and nine walks. On the year, Keller owns a 2.63 ERA with a 1-2 record and 24 strikeouts across 41 innings. Assuming he sticks around in the rotation, he should face Houston once again next weekend.
