Keller Robert Murray of FanSided.com a one-year, $5.775 million contract with the Royals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Keller is coming off back-to-back dreadful seasons with the Royals, even getting demoted to the bullpen at one point in 2022. The Royals will hope he can bounce back in his walk year in 2023 and perhaps get a prospect for him at the trade deadline.