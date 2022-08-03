Keller (5-12) allowed eight runs on 13 hits an a walk with three strikeouts in 5.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the White Sox.

Keller threw 70 of 94 pitches for strikes, but he didn't have enough stuff to deceive the White Sox's hitters. By just about any metric, this was the right-hander's worst start of the year, and also his third straight loss. His ERA ballooned from 4.18 to 4.63, and he's added a 1.38 WHIP and 76:41 K:BB across 113.1 innings in 20 starts this year. Keller will look to get back on track in a projected home start versus the Red Sox this weekend.