The Royals reinstated Keller (personal) from the restricted list Monday.
Keller was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He had been in line to start a game against the Blue Jays, but his move to the restricted list prompted Kansas City to call up Angel Zerpa from Double-A Northwest Arkansas to make a spot start Thursday. The 26-year-old right-hander closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a 5-9 record, 3.96 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 67:32 K:BB across 97.2 innings over his 17 starts.