Royals' Brad Keller: Back from suspension
Keller has been reinstated after serving a five-game suspension and is scheduled to start Monday's series opener with the Royals.
Keller dropped his appeal last week during an advantageous portion of the Royals' schedule that allowed the team to temporarily get by with a four-man rotation. His return thus brings the Royals back to five starters while lining the right-hander up for two turns this week. Keller is on tap to receive a second start during the upcoming weekend in Detroit.
