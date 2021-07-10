Keller allowed a run on four hits and four walks while striking out nine over 7.2 innings in a no-decision versus Cleveland on Friday.

This was Keller's best start of the year despite allowing four or more free passes for the sixth time in his last 10 outings. Despite the strong work on the mound, the right-hander exited with the game tied at 1-1, assuring he'd go a seventh straight start without a win. The 25-year-old now has a 5.97 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 83:48 K:BB across 95 innings. He'll look to take some positive momentum into the second half of the season, although he'll likely need to trim his 4.5 BB/9 rate to find more success.