Royals' Brad Keller: Blasted by White Sox
Keller (2-4) took the loss Friday as the Royals fell 9-6 to the White Sox, coughing up five runs on seven hits and four walks over 2.2 innings while striking out one.
It was the right-hander's shortest outing since moving into the rotation in June. Keller's ERA has increased by more than a full run over his last two starts, but he'll still take a 3.13 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 36:27 K:BB through 63.1 innings into the All-Star break.
