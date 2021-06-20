Keller (6-7) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on five hits and three walks over five innings as the Royals fell 7-1 to the Red Sox. He struck out four.

The right-hander held Boston's bats mostly in check until the fifth inning, when a two-run homer by J.D. Martinez capped a four-run rally that put the game out of reach for Kansas City. Keller lasted at least five innings for the ninth straight start, but he's been far from effective lately, getting tagged for at least five runs in each of his last three trips to the mound. He'll take a 6.34 ERA and 64:34 K:BB through 71 innings into his next outing.