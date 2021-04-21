Keller (1-2) was charged with the loss against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, pitching 1.2 innings and allowing five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one.

Keller made it through the first inning with one run charged to his tally, but he fell apart in the second. The Rays notched only one hit in the frame but worked three walks off the right-hander to chase him from the game. Keller was largely responsible for his own demise as he threw only 29 of 54 pitches for strikes and uncorked a wild pitch to boot. This was the 25-year-old's second major implosion of the campaign, leading to an ugly 12.00 overall ERA. He'll try to turn things around Monday when he takes on the Tigers in Detroit.