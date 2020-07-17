Keller (illness) was cleared to rejoin the Royals on Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Keller was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, but he was able to rejoin the team for camp Friday. He was experiencing mild symptoms, and it's unclear what physical state he's in as he returns to the team. The timing of the right-hander's placement on the 10-day injured list means that he'll miss the start of the season, but whether he misses more than one turn through the rotation remains to be seen.