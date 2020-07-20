Keller (not injury related) completed a simulated game Sunday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Keller remains on the Royals' COVID-19 injured list, but after reporting to camp Friday, the right-hander is healthy again and merely building up to a starter's workload at this point. Lewis suggests there's a chance Keller could build up to a 3-to-4-inning workload at some point this week, which could make him a candidate to make his season debut when the Royals first require a fifth starter July 28 in Detroit. Jorge Lopez and Glenn Sparkman look like the top candidates for a spot start in the event Keller needs to miss his first turn through the rotation.