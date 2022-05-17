Keller allowed three runs on eight hits over seven innings in Monday's loss to the White Sox. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Keller gave up a run in the third on Andrew Vaughn's sacrifice fly but most of the damage against him came from Yasmani Grandal's two-run shot in the fourth. The 26-year-old was saved from taking the loss when the Royals tied the game during the eighth. Keller has given up nine runs (eight earned) over his last two outings but he still owns a 2.89 ERA through 43.2 innings. He's lined up to face the Twins at home this weekend.